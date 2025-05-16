Friday, May 16, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / MSMEs struggle with access to formal credit due to limited formalisation

MSMEs struggle with access to formal credit due to limited formalisation

Other factors such as information asymmetry, lack of comprehensive financial records, weak credit histories, and insufficient collateral contribute to this issue

Mudra loans, MSME lending, economic growth
Premium

About 12 per cent of those surveyed borrowed from informal sources, versus 3 per cent of small and per cent of medium enterprises. | Representational

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Access to timely and adequate formal credit remains a persistent challenge for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Factors such as information asymmetry, limited formalisation, lack of comprehensive financial records, weak credit histories, and insufficient collateral contribute to this issue. 
According to SIDBI’s report ‘Understanding the Indian MSME Sector: Progress, and Challenges’, in primary interactions with MSMEs, 17 per cent of the respondents did not avail any form of credit, while 8 per cent availed it from informal sources. Given the higher level of difficulty in accessing credit for micro enterprises, 12 per cent of those surveyed borrowed from informal
Topics : MSMEs credit risk

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon