Namma Yatri drivers are also early pilots for unified lending interface

Auto-rickshaw drivers on the Bengaluru-based cab aggregator Namma Yatri platform are part of the early pilots testing unsecured credit on the Unified Lending Interface (ULI), according to people in the know.

These pilots focus on providing small-ticket loans while improving collection efficiency. One key initiative in the pipeline includes tapping into Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mandates automated repayments.

“UPI autopay is one of the use cases that can be introduced for monthly or bi-monthly collection from drivers who take credit via ULI. This will ensure better credit behaviour from borrowers since autopay mandates can collect periodically,” said an executive on