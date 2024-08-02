Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NBFCs likely to witness subdued growth as banks slow down funding

According to RBI data, as on September 30, 2023, 37.8% of the NBFC borrowing was from banks

NBFC
Premium

Subrata PandaAathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 9:24 PM IST
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may witness a period of subdued growth as banks are slowing down funding following higher risk weights, amid tight liquidity conditions.

According to the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in bank credit to NBFCs dropped to 8.5 per cent in June compared to 16 per cent in May.

Additionally, data shows that incremental lending by banks to NBFCs has fallen to just Rs 7,420 crore in the April–June quarter of FY25 (Q1FY25). It is essentially due to banks running down their portfolios concerning state-owned finance companies.

In Q1 FY24, incremental

Also Read

Shriram Group gets RBI nod to venture into asset reconstruction biz

Shriram Finance Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 18.6% Rs 2,030 crore

Bajaj Finance Q1 FY25 results: Consolidated net rises 14% to Rs 3,912 crore

HDFC Bank's unit in talks with global banks, seeks $300 mn in offshore loan

Poonawalla Fincorp top deck sees rejig, 5 seniors opt for early retirement

Topics : NBFCs banking liquidity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon