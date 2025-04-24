Net ECB inflows more than double in Apr-Feb; highest in at least 5 years

The net inflows through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) more than doubled to $20.3 billion in April 2024 to February 2025 compared to the same period a year ago, partly driven by a decline in the cost of overseas fund-raising. The net inflows during the April 2023–February 2024 period stood at $8.8 billion, according to Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) data, which is the highest in at least five years.

The net inflows were $1.9 billion in February 2025, up from $1.3 billion in February 2024.

On a cumulative basis, ECB registrations ($50.1 billion) and disbursements ($46.1 billion) during