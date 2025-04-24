Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 07:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Net ECB inflows more than double in Apr-Feb; highest in at least 5 years

Net ECB inflows more than double in Apr-Feb; highest in at least 5 years

The net inflows were $1.9 billion in February 2025, up from $1.3 billion in February 2024

According to the “State of Economy” article in the RBI’s bulletin (April 2025), the overall cost of registered ECBs declined by 35 basis points during the year | ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The net inflows through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) more than doubled to $20.3 billion in April 2024 to February 2025 compared to the same period a year ago, partly driven by a decline in the cost of overseas fund-raising. The net inflows during the April 2023–February 2024 period stood at $8.8 billion, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, which is the highest in at least five years.
 
The net inflows were $1.9 billion in February 2025, up from $1.3 billion in February 2024.
 
On a cumulative basis, ECB registrations ($50.1 billion) and disbursements ($46.1 billion) during
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Lending Rate Net inflows External commercial borrowings

