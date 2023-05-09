close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

New advertisement code makes registered investment advisors see red

RIAs cry foul over disparity as finfluencers don't have to bear additional costs or regulatory compliance

Abhishek KumarKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
advertisements, ads, regulation, regulator
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 8:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator SEBI’s latest norms on advertisements has put the registered investment advisors (RIAs) in a fix as they are seeking clarification on a clutch of issues, including what qualifies as an advertisement.
Starting May 1, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has mandated investment advisors and research analysts to seek prior approval of advertisement from SEBI-recognised BSE Administration & Supervision Ltd (BASL).
BASL has seen a host of queries seeking clarity on charges and what qualifies as an advertisement. RIAs are also raising objections on increased cost and compliance burden along with the free run enjoyed by the financial influencers.
Or

Also Read

What are 'influencers', and how do companies use them for marketing?

Govt issues guidelines to hold influencers responsible; safeguard consumers

New guidelines for financial influencers under works, says Sebi

Centre likely to release guidelines for social media influencers next month

No proposal to regulate finfluencers, clampdown on ponzi apps in works: FM

Q4 results: Private sector banks post 9.7% decline in net profit

Financials see highest FPI flows despite turmoil in US banking sector

At record 795 tonnes, RBI's gold reserves see sharp on-year spike

FSDC discusses need for more early warning indicators for economy

Beware! Cheque bounce can lead to hefty penalty and imprisonment

Topics : Advertisment RIA Global

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

New advertisement code makes registered investment advisors see red

advertisements, ads, regulation, regulator
3 min read

Increase in premium amount of life insurance a big concern for customers

Life insurance
2 min read

Q4 results: Private sector banks post 9.7% decline in net profit

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%
3 min read
Premium

Alternative investment fund commitments jump 30% in FY23, shows data

alternative investment funds
4 min read

India's economic growth prospects have brightened, says Fitch Ratings

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

At record 795 tonnes, RBI's gold reserves see sharp on-year spike

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Pension scheme returns 'exceedingly good' versus benchmarks: PFRDA

rupee, loan, indian rupee
2 min read
Premium

Financials see highest FPI flows despite turmoil in US banking sector

FPIs
3 min read
Premium

Use cost-effective and accessible group term plan to boost coverage

Life insurance
4 min read
Premium

New advertisement code makes registered investment advisors see red

advertisements, ads, regulation, regulator
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon