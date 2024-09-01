New MSME credit assessment model for PSBs to launch by March end

The new micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) credit assessment model, based on digital footprints for public sector banks (PSBs), is expected to launch by the end of March next year, according to three sources directly familiar with the matter.

“Almost half of the work has been completed, and we expect a launch by the end of this financial year (2024-25/FY25),” said a PSB official.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Union Budget FY25, proposed that PSBs develop in-house capabilities to assess MSMEs for credit, moving away from external assessments. She also indicated that PSBs would lead