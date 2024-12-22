Number of UPI apps grows in 2024, yet top two command maximum market share

In 2024, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) approved 20 third-party Unified Payments Interface (UPI) applications, a record since UPI’s launch in 2016. This surge reflects growing interest from financial technology (fintech) companies, driven by the integration of credit products like UPI-linked credit cards and pre-approved credit lines.

In October, NPCI Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dilip Asbe said that around 50 entities were keen on obtaining third-party application provider (TPAP) approvals, despite the current zero merchant discount rate regime on UPI payments.

A surge in new participants may not necessarily make a sizeable dent in the market