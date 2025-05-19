Open market operations: The central bank's new communication policy

Ever since he took charge as governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in December last year, Sanjay Malhotra has shown he is not a prisoner of past practices of the central bank.

From prioritising growth over inflation with cutting policy rates and changing its stance to “accommodative”, an aggressive intervention strategy in foreign exchange, pushing back deadlines for making operational the liquidity coverage ratio while relaxing the norms, Malhotra has signalled taking fresh guard in navigating the complex function of running a central bank.

The approach to managing liquidity and communication policy is yet another manifestation of how