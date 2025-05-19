Monday, May 19, 2025 | 10:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Open market operations: The central bank's new communication policy

Open market operations: The central bank's new communication policy

The approach to managing liquidity and communication policy is yet another manifestation of how the central bank has taken a fresh view on the issue

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
Premium

Central-bank watchers say in the past the RBI believed it was not possible to forecast liquidity situations one month, or even a fortnight, in advance

Manojit SahaAnjali Kumari Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ever since he took charge as governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in December last year, Sanjay Malhotra has shown he is not a prisoner of past practices of the central bank.
 
From prioritising growth over inflation with cutting policy rates and changing its stance to “accommodative”, an aggressive intervention strategy in foreign exchange, pushing back deadlines for making operational the liquidity coverage ratio while relaxing the norms, Malhotra has signalled taking fresh guard in navigating the complex function of running a central bank.
 
The approach to managing liquidity and communication policy is yet another manifestation of how
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Sanjay Malhotra RBI Liquidity Indian Bond market Central banks foreign exchange

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon