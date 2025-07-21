Monday, July 21, 2025 | 09:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Overnight money market rates near policy repo rate post RBI's VRRR auctions

The net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of ₹3.04 trillion on Sunday, according to the latest data from the RBI (Photo: Reuters)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Overnight money market rates climbed on Monday following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) seven-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction conducted on Friday. Additionally, banks turned to the Tri-Party Repo (TREPS) market to manage their short-term liquidity needs due to GST outflows, estimated at around ₹1.2 trillion, which further pushed up overnight TREPS rates, said dealers.
 
The weighted average call rate (WACR), which is the operating target of the monetary policy, inched closer to the policy repo rate of 5.5 per cent as it settled at 5.48 per cent, compared to the previous close of 5.35 per cent.
