Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.40%)
20937.70 + 82.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

Paytm expands loan distribution business, targets personal, merchant loans

Paytm said that it would continue to collaborate and add banks and NBFCs as lending partners for its loan distribution business

PayTm

Photo: Shutterstock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 5:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), Paytm's parent company, has announced the expansion of its loan distribution business with a focus on targeting higher-value loans for individuals and merchants. The digital financial services provider aims to cater to the demands of lower-risk and high creditworthy customers in partnership with large banks and non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs).

The company ventured into the loan distribution domain in the previous quarter. According to an official release by the firm, Paytm has already experienced robust portfolio performance and widespread acceptance of its loan distribution services. Building on its early successes, the company is now looking to amplify its presence in the lending market.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Paytm will mainly be focusing on merchant loans, tailored explicitly for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Paytm claimed that it has remained unaffected by recent regulatory changes and that these forms of business loans were crucial for the company as they serve the financial needs for a high number of small merchants.

In response to recent macro developments and regulatory guidance, Paytm, in consultation with lending partners, has recalibrated the portfolio origination for loans of less than Rs 50,000. This primarily affects the postpaid loan product, which will now constitute a smaller portion of Paytm's loan distribution business.

On the announcement of the expansion in loan distribution, a Paytm spokesperson stated, "As the lending distribution business matures, we see newer opportunities for expansion to offer high-value personal and merchant loans. Our focus remains on originating a high-quality portfolio for our lending partners, maintaining strict adherence to risk and compliance. The substantial scale and acceptance of our loan distribution business give us confidence that this expansion will contribute significantly to our business growth."

Paytm also said that it would continue to add and collaborate with banks and NBFCs as lending partners for its loan distribution business.

Also Read

After consumers, Paytm is now offering cashback to woo merchants

Softbank sells another 2% stake in Paytm, total holding now below 10%

Paytm disbursed loans worth Rs 5,517 crore in August, average MTU up 20%

Loan sanctions through NBFCs slip sharply to 5.7% in June quarter

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

CBIC issues 33,000 notices for GST return discrepancies in FY18, FY19

RBI's MPC meet begins amid expectations of status quo on interest rate

'Sebi, RBI share concern about some credit funds masking bad loans'

Moody's issues negative outlook for banks with tightening monetary policies

PNB Housing reaches loan book size of Rs 1,000 crore for affordable homes

Topics : Paytm Paytm for business Loan disbursals MSME MSME lending NBFCs BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon