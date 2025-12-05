Friday, December 05, 2025 | 05:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PE, VC inflows up 9% in October as macro signals boost investor sentiment

India's private equity, venture capital investments touched $5.3 billion in Oct 2025, rising nine per cent, as resilient sectors, policy cues and a steady macro backdrop supported investor confidence

The report noted that the PE/VC landscape in India is set for an active phase, shaped by a series of key macro and micro developments. (ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY)

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments in India reached $5.3 billion, up nine per cent, in October 2025, both on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and month-on-month (M-o-M) basis. According to the EY–Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association monthly round-up, pure-play PE/VC investments in October 2025 at $5 billion (the highest in the past 13 months) increased 81 per cent Y-o-Y while the real estate and infrastructure asset class declined by 86 per cent to $291 million in the same period. 
The report noted that the PE/VC landscape in India is set for an active phase, shaped by a series
