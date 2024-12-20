Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 01:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Plans underway for bigger role for TReDS, to enrol million MSMEs in 2 years

Plans underway for bigger role for TReDS, to enrol million MSMEs in 2 years

It is also expected that the Union Budget for FY26 may have more measures for MSME financing, with a bigger role for TReDS

msme, economic growth
Premium

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The country’s Trade Receivables E-discounting System (TrEDs) platforms are drawing up plans to on-board as many as a million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) over the next couple of years. 
 
The issue figured in recent discussions between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and firms in the TReDs space. Other matters which were taken up as part of the stock-taking were the status of inclusion of insurance companies as the “fourth participant” on TReDS (apart from MSME sellers, buyers and financiers), and its linkage with the Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN). 
 
TReDs are online platforms which enable suppliers
Topics : MSME MSME financing Micro and small enterprises Union Budget Finance Ministry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon