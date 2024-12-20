Plans underway for bigger role for TReDS, to enrol million MSMEs in 2 years

The country’s Trade Receivables E-discounting System (TrEDs) platforms are drawing up plans to on-board as many as a million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) over the next couple of years.

The issue figured in recent discussions between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and firms in the TReDs space. Other matters which were taken up as part of the stock-taking were the status of inclusion of insurance companies as the “fourth participant” on TReDS (apart from MSME sellers, buyers and financiers), and its linkage with the Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN).

TReDs are online platforms which enable suppliers