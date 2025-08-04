PNB Housing Finance to consider external, internal candidates for MD & CEO

PNB Housing Finance is considering both internal and external candidates for the post of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), with Jatul Anand, who was recently elevated to the post of executive director, also in the race, the firm said in an analyst call on Monday.

This comes after the incumbent MD & CEO Girish Kousgi resigned last week. His resignation is effective October 28.

If the company is unable to appoint a new MD & CEO by the end of October, Anand will assume the role in the interim, until a new appointment is made.

