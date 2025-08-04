Monday, August 04, 2025 | 07:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / PNB Housing Finance to consider external, internal candidates for MD & CEO

PNB Housing Finance to consider external, internal candidates for MD & CEO

PNB Housing Finance explores internal and external candidates for MD&CEO following Girish Kousgi's resignation. Jatul Anand, newly appointed Executive Director, is in the running for the role

PNB housing finance, Punjab national bank
premium

The board approved Kousgi’s resignation as MD & CEO on July 31, 2025, which will become effective on October 28, 2025, a year before his tenure ended. He took charge in October 2022.

Aathira Varier
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PNB Housing Finance is considering both internal and external candidates for the post of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), with Jatul Anand, who was recently elevated to the post of executive director, also in  the race, the firm said in an analyst call on Monday.
 
This comes after the incumbent MD & CEO Girish Kousgi resigned last week. His resignation is effective October 28.
 
If the company is unable to appoint a new MD & CEO by the end of October, Anand will assume the role in the interim, until a new appointment is made.
 
Shares of
Topics : PNB Housing Finance finance sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon