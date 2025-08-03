Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PNB Housing reshuffles leadership after CEO Girish Kousgi resigns

Following Girish Kousgi's resignation, PNB Housing appoints Jatul Anand as Executive Director and Valli Sekar as Chief Business Officer for Affordable Business

BS Reporter Mumbai
Following the resignation of its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) Girish Kousgi, mortgage lender PNB Housing Finance has announced key appointments to its senior leadership. Jatul Anand, currently a function head, has been designated as Executive Director, and Valli Sekar as Chief Business Officer – Affordable Business, with effect from 2 August.
 
Anand will be overall in charge of the Prime and Emerging Business vertical, including Sales, Credit, Product, and Collections. Sekar will lead the Affordable Business vertical, covering the same operational areas.
 
On Friday, shares of PNB Housing Finance plummeted 18 per cent on the BSE after the lender announced that Kousgi had resigned to pursue opportunities outside the organisation. His resignation will take effect on 28 October, nearly a year before the scheduled end of his tenure. 
 
 
To reassure investors, the company said in a statement that the team would continue to pursue its goals of robust growth, asset quality, and healthy margins. The board, it added, will immediately begin the process of identifying a professional with proven expertise and industry experience to lead the company.
 
Additionally, Kousgi will work with the board and senior management to ensure a smooth transition during this period. The company emphasised that its strategic priorities, business focus, and growth trajectory remain firmly intact, building on the strong foundations laid under Kousgi’s leadership.
 
In July 2025, Dilip Vaitheeswaran, Chief Sales Officer (Function Head), and Anujai Saxena, Business Head – Affordable Business, exited the organisation.
 

