Meet Poonam Gupta, RBI's new DG ready to tackle India's liquidity dilemma

Poonam Gupta, the newly appointed deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, likely to get the all-important monetary policy department among others, may have to find a way to improve monetary transmission at a time the central bank has started the interest rate cutting cycle. Her appointment comes less than a week ahead of the April meeting of the monetary policy committee (MPC).

Gupta, the first woman to head the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) – the New Delhi-based eminent think tank – as director general, is also a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the