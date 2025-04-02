Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Meet Poonam Gupta, RBI's new DG ready to tackle India's liquidity dilemma

Meet Poonam Gupta, RBI's new DG ready to tackle India's liquidity dilemma

August 2024 paper not in favour of core inflation as target, suggested lowering CPI basket food weight

Poonam Gupta (Photo: X/@NITIAayog)

Manojit Saha Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Poonam Gupta, the newly appointed deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, likely to get the all-important monetary policy department among others, may have to find a way to improve monetary transmission at a time the central bank has started the interest rate cutting cycle. Her appointment comes less than a week ahead of the April meeting of the monetary policy committee (MPC).
 
Gupta, the first woman to head the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) – the New Delhi-based eminent think tank – as director general, is also a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the
