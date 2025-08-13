RBI AI panel calls for balancing innovation with strong risk safeguards

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Committee on the Framework for Responsible and Ethical Enablement of Artificial Intelligence (FREE-AI) in the financial sector has recommended an approach that treats the objectives of fostering innovation and mitigating risks as complementary forces to be pursued in tandem.

The FREE-AI committee was constituted by the RBI to encourage the responsible and ethical adoption of AI in the financial sector.

The committee outlined seven “sutras” — core principles to guide AI adoption in the financial sector: trust is the foundation; people first; innovation over restraint; fairness and equity; accountability; understandable by design; and safety,