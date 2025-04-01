Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 09:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / RBI announces Rs 80,000 cr through OMO days before MPC review meet

RBI announces Rs 80,000 cr through OMO days before MPC review meet

Banking system liquidity turned surplus after 4 months

Economists said OMO purchase plan was an indication that the RBI was focused on maintaining a significant surplus in the banking system, which is essential for effective transmission of rate cuts | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday announced an open market operation (OMO) to pump ₹80,000 crore into the banking system. The move, which comes just a week ahead of the April monetary policy committee (MPC) review meeting, is aimed at ensuring the effective transmission of policy rate cuts, according to bankers.
 
The RBI’s announcement also comes days after the banking system’s liquidity — measures of the central bank’s infusion/absorption through the liquidity adjustment facility — turned surplus (on Saturday and Sunday) after a gap of over four months. Surplus liquidity aids the transmission of policy rates during an
