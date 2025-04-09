Monetary Policy: RBI cuts repo rate, charts out path for the future

Finally, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kicked off an easy-money policy regime.

At the end of the three-day meeting of its rate-setting body, the monetary policy committee (MPC) — the first in 2025-26 (FY26) — the Indian central bank on Wednesday reduced the policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6 per cent. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

This was the second successive rate cut since February. More important than the rate cut is the change in the monetary policy stance – from ‘neutral’ to ‘accommodative’. Both decisions of the six-member