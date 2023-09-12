RBI issues revised classification, guidelines for banks' investments

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday issued revised classification, valuation and operation guidelines for the investment portfolio of commercial banks, which will be effective from April 1, 2024.

Banks will have to categorise investments into three categories from next financial year: available for sale (AFS), held to maturity (HTM) and a new category called 'fair value through profit and loss', or FVTPL.

The existing held for trading (HFT) category will become a sub-category of the FVTPL.

