RBI may opt for deeper rate cut as Donald Trump tariffs to hurt growth

To mitigate the impact of reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump—which would slow down economic growth—the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may consider cutting the policy repo rate by 75 to 100 basis points (bps), as inflation is expected to stay benign, according to brokerages.

RBI’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the repo rate by 25 bps in its February policy, marking the first such cut in five years. It is widely expected that the MPC, which is meeting next week for its first meeting in the current financial year (FY26), will likely cut the repo rate