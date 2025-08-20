Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 11:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI moots revision in capital charge norms for counterparty credit risks

RBI moots revision in capital charge norms for counterparty credit risks

The revision pertaining to CCR is proposed to largely align with the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) guidelines, reflecting the development and depth of the respective market segments

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Mumbai: A security personnel outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to expand the ambit of capital charge applicable to banks for counterparty credit risks (CCR) to cover derivatives in equity, precious metals, except gold and other commodities. It has also specified the credit conversion factor to make capital provision for dealing with such derivatives. At present, norms about capital charge for CCR deal with interest rate contracts, exchange rate contracts and derivatives. 
The revision pertaining to CCR is proposed to largely align with the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) guidelines, reflecting the development and depth of the respective market segments. The norms were last revised in August 2008. 
 
The RBI said that banks acting as clearing members of stock exchanges, recognised by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in the equity derivatives and commodity derivatives segments are required to maintain capital charge for CCR.

More From This Section

bank loan, banks

Bank asset quality: Slippages rise 26% in Q1 on stress in unsecured loans

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Finance ministry flags wider credit focus for PSBs amid tariff risk

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor

US tariffs key drag on growth, flags benign inflation outlook: MPC

When anti-profiteering authority bares fangs: Here're lessons from 8 orders

Explainer: Why govt disbanded the NAA and why GST 2.0 may revive it

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

Banks fund India's digital payments while fintechs reap the revenuepremium

Topics : RBI Policy RBI credit risk

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon