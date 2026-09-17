Why the RBI needs to normalise liquidity before hiking policy rates

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve increased interest rates for the first time since 2023, while the European Central Bank raised rates last week for the second time. The Bank of Japan is also widely expected to raise interest rates to a 31-year high on Friday.

The spread between comparable securities in the US and India has narrowed following the Fed action.

“The Dot Plot has turned hawkish with median policy rate revised to 4.1% in 2026 (3.8% earlier) and 4.1% in 2027 (3.6% earlier) with 16 members seeing at least one more (25bps) hike in 2026,” ICICI Bank said in a note. “If inflation remains elevated and fails to moderate towards 2% objective as projected, we would not rule out another rate hike of 25bps in 2026,” the note added.

However, before the Indian central bank embarks on a rate-hike cycle — which is expected to be shallow, at 50-75 bps — it faces the uphill task of making monetary transmission effective, that is, ensuring that the policy repo rate hike is passed on to the various segments of financial markets.

To make transmission effective, the first step is to ensure that the weighted average call rate (WACR) — the operating target of monetary policy — aligns with the policy repo rate, which is currently at 5.25 per cent.

WACR has been languishing at the lower end of the policy corridor of 5 per cent. The upper end of the corridor is the Marginal Standing Facility rate, at 5.5 per cent.

This is because of the huge liquidity surplus in the banking system, thanks to NRIs who poured in money in the form of FCNR(B) deposits after the central bank announced a concessional swap facility for banks in June, prompting commercial banks to offer attractive rates along with leverage. Banks mobilised $127.2 billion of such deposits till August 31, when the scheme closed. Total inflows, including external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs), were $136.4 billion. The ECB and OFCB swap scheme is open till December 31.

“Capital inflows via the FCNR route have surprised materially on the upside, Higher-than-expected dollar flows mean surge in liquidity surplus. Liquidity surplus reached INR9.85trn as of 15 September, with operating target of call money rate hovering at the lower end of the policy rate corridor,” Aastha Gudwani, India chief economist at Barclays, told Business Standard.

Initially, the central bank tried to suck out the excess liquidity through variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions, including longer-tenure ones, but realised it was not working as banks were reluctant to park funds for longer periods. With round-the-clock digital transaction facilities available to customers, banks find it difficult to predict their liquidity needs over long periods like 30 days.

Now, the central bank has announced open market operation (OMO) bond sales to mop up the excess liquidity, which is more durable in nature. The Rs 1 trillion OMO will be done in three tranches — starting on Thursday — in September.

According to the latest data, the net durable liquidity surplus, which was Rs 10.66 trillion as of August 31, is expected to have risen to Rs 14 trillion by the middle of the month. Banking system liquidity — measured by banks parking funds at the RBI’s liquidity adjustment facility — which was hovering around Rs 10 trillion this month, fell to Rs 7.4 trillion on Wednesday, mainly due to corporate advance tax outflows.

The market expects more OMO sales to be required even if festival-related spending takes care of a portion of the liquidity surplus.

Commenting that liquidity normalisation would be an important prerequisite for further policy-rate increases, Prateek Ancha, chief economist at Axis Capital, said, “Banking-system liquidity remains elevated at around Rs 10 lakh crore, with the RBI potentially needing to absorb another Rs 4 lakh crore before overnight rates consistently track the policy rate.”

The OMO sales are not without consequences. Bond yields jumped following the announcement to over 7 per cent, trading at a four-month high.

“We expect the RBI to continue to liquidity-tightening measures to absorb the unintended increase in liquidity surplus. RBI has a large toolkit to address this liquidity overhang. The recently announced long-dated VRRR and OMO sales indicates that all options are on the table, we expect more OMO sales (especially of soon to mature papers) to continue and do not rule out swaps,” Barclays’ Gudwani said, adding that how much liquidity the RBI chooses to let float in the system and what measures are used to absorb it are key factors to watch in the run-up to the October meeting.