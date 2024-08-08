Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI Policy: MPC to announce repo rates today. When and where to watch?

RBI MPC meeting: A Business Standard poll earlier indicated that economic experts anticipate that the RBI is expected to maintain this status quo for the ninth consecutive policy review

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

For context, this key financial exercise impacts interest rate at which the central bank lends to commercial banks in India, which in turn affects interest rates on certain loans | (Photo: Reuters)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) convened on Tuesday, August 6, for a three-day session to discuss its monetary policy decision. The meeting will mark RBI’s third monetary policy decision for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), which will be announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday, August 8.

For context, this key financial exercise impacts the interest rate at which the central bank lends to commercial banks in India, which in turn affects the interest rates on certain loans provided to customers, thereby regulating cash flow in the market.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What to expect from the RBI monetary policy review?
 
Besides Das, who chairs the panel, there are five additional members on this committee, including noted economists. The team has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the previous eight policy reviews since February 2023.

A Business Standard poll earlier indicated that economic experts anticipate that the RBI will maintain this status quo for the ninth consecutive policy review. They cited ongoing inflation and food prices as factors likely influencing this decision.

How does RBI MPC function?
 

More From This Section

Rupee weakens to new intra-day low as investors exited from carry trades

Mushrooming mule accounts fuel rise in financial frauds, says official

RuPay credit card on UPI to earn equal rewards like other cards from Sept 1

Govt planning to reduce its stake in LIC by nearly 5% this fiscal: Report

RBI asks top banks to refrain from large trading bets against rupee

The committee, formed in 2016, is expected to meet at least four times a year. Their main target, as Das spoke during the last meeting, is to focus like 'Arjuna's eye' to meet the inflation goals.

In India, the Centre has set an inflation target (gauged by the consumer price index) at 4 per cent (with an upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent and a lower tolerance limit of 2 per cent). To understand its importance, one must note that in June, retail inflation breached the five per cent mark to stand at a four-month high of 5.08 per cent, and food inflation was 9.36 per cent.

The target has been off track since 2019-2020 and even floated beyond the “comfort zone” of six per cent during the Covid-19 years. According to the central bank, this financial year is expected to deliver a decreased average retail inflation rate at 4.5 per cent compared to last year (5.4 per cent).

The RBI’s second key goal is to ensure economic growth. The bank expects that India’s growth will be recorded at 7.2 per cent this time. India remained the fastest growing economy globally in FY24 with real GDP growth at 8.2 per cent.

To be clear, in the May MPC meeting, two members dissented from keeping the rate unchanged, fearing that not cutting it could weigh on growth given the rise in the cost of capital.

When and where to watch the RBI MPC policy review?
 
Business Standard will provide extensive real-time updates and in-depth analysis of the policy review.

The monetary policy statement will be broadcast live at 10 am tomorrow, August 8, on RBI’s social media handles and Business Standard’s homepage.

The RBI Governor will also hold a press conference at 12 pm.

Also Read

Stocks To Watch Today, Aug 8: Financials, Real estate, MRF, Marico, NTPC

Nomura eyes three US Fed rate cuts in 2024; RBI likely to go its own way

RBI monetary policy from August 6-8: when and where to watch; more details

No plans to allow business houses to promote banks: RBI Governor Das

RBI's rate panelists see growth risks, call for rate cut to sustain economy

Topics : Shaktikanta Das RBI monetary policy MPC meet RBI repo rate finance Monetary policy committee meeting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon