RBI recognises SRPA as self-regulatory body for payment system operators

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday recognised the Self-Regulated PSO Association (SRPA) as a self-regulatory body for the payment system operators (PSO) sector.

At present, members of the SRPA include Infibeam Avenues (CC Avenue), BillDesk, Razorpay, PhonePe, CRED, Mobikwik, Mswipe, Euronet, Spice Money, Payworld, Unimoni, Open, In Solutions Global, Payglocal, Zokudo, SabPaisa, OxyMoney, and Concerto Software & Systems.

The body said more PSOs have initiated their membership process and are expected to join the association after formal approval from the RBI. PSOs are entities authorised by the RBI to set up, operate, and manage payment systems in the