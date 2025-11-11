Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI recognises SRPA as self-regulatory body for payment system operators

The RBI has recognised the Self-Regulated PSO Association (SRPA) as an SRO for payment system operators, marking a key step in strengthening oversight and governance in digital payments

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
“An application was received from the Self-Regulated PSO Association (SRPA) seeking to serve as an SRO for PSOs. The application has been duly considered and it has been decided to recognise SRPA as an SRO for PSOs,” the RBI said.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday recognised the Self-Regulated PSO Association (SRPA) as a self-regulatory body for the payment system operators (PSO) sector.
  At present, members of the SRPA include Infibeam Avenues (CC Avenue), BillDesk, Razorpay, PhonePe, CRED, Mobikwik, Mswipe, Euronet, Spice Money, Payworld, Unimoni, Open, In Solutions Global, Payglocal, Zokudo, SabPaisa, OxyMoney, and Concerto Software & Systems.
 
The body said more PSOs have initiated their membership process and are expected to join the association after formal approval from the RBI. PSOs are entities authorised by the RBI to set up, operate, and manage payment systems in the
