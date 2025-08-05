Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI removes prior approval requirement for opening vostro accounts

RBI removes prior approval requirement for opening vostro accounts

RBI allows authorised dealer banks to open Special Rupee Vostro Accounts for foreign banks without prior approval, easing rules to boost rupee-based trade

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Previously, Indian banks acting as authorised dealers (ADs) were required to obtain RBI permission before opening SRVAs for foreign correspondent banks.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has eliminated the requirement for prior approval when authorising Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (SRVAs), the central bank said in a notification on Tuesday.
 
“On a review, it has been decided to allow AD banks to open Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (SRVAs) of overseas correspondent banks without referring to the Reserve Bank for approval,” the release said.
 
Previously, Indian banks acting as authorised dealers (ADs) were required to obtain RBI permission before opening SRVAs for foreign correspondent banks.
 
SRVAs serve as Indian rupee (INR) accounts at Indian banks to facilitate invoicing, payment and settlement of exports and imports in Indian rupees. 
 
 

More From This Section

Rajiv Anand, Executive director & head of retail, Axis Bank

Rajiv Anand: Private sector banker tasked with steadying IndusInd Bankpremium

Bank, NBFC

Big NBFCs raise billions as credit boom brews, RBI watches with interestpremium

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Frid

Tax arrears worth ₹54.53 trillion pending as on June 30: Govt tells RS

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI MPC meet: Rate cut unlikely in August; growth, inflation rate in focus

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI MPC Meet August 2025: When and where to watch the rate decision live

Topics : RBI RBI Policy Foreign banks Indian Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon