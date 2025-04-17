RBI's 43-day VRR auction sees tepid demand, gets bids worth ₹25,431 cr

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 43-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction saw tepid demand from investors, receiving bids worth ₹25,431 crore against the notified amount of ₹1.5 trillion.

Additionally, the central bank also purchased ₹40,000 crore worth of government securities via the Open Market Operations (OMO) auction.

“The VRR auction did not see much demand because the money market rates have fallen below 6 per cent, and it does not make sense to pay 6.01 per cent when overnight rates are trading at 5.80 per cent,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.

The net liquidity in the banking