RBI's gold loan norms may raise compliance burden for banks and NBFCs

Banks and non-banking financial companies may incur higher compliance costs if the Reserve Bank of India's draft guidelines on gold loans are implemented in their current form, said banking officials and experts.

ALSO READ: Ensure liquidity measures transmitted to broader market: RBI Guv to banks According to the draft guidelines, banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) will need to adopt standardised documentation across all branches. Further, gold financiers will have to establish proper collection and calculation methods, preventing any deviation.

“Currently, the cost of collection, documentation, and calculation, as far as gold loans are concerned, is around 2