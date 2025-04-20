Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI's gold loan norms may raise compliance burden for banks and NBFCs

RBI's gold loan norms may raise compliance burden for banks and NBFCs

According to the draft guidelines, banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) will need to adopt standardised documentation across all branches

Gold
Premium

Experts said this would increase the operational cost of banks and NBFCs as they would have to hire qualified assayers

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks and non-banking financial companies may incur higher compliance costs if the Reserve Bank of India's draft guidelines on gold loans are implemented in their current form, said banking officials and experts.
 
According to the draft guidelines, banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) will need to adopt standardised documentation across all branches. Further, gold financiers will have to establish proper collection and calculation methods, preventing any deviation. 
 
“Currently, the cost of collection, documentation, and calculation, as far as gold loans are concerned, is around 2
Topics : Reserve Bank of India NBFCs gold loans gold loan

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon