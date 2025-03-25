RBI's revised PSL norms: HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank to benefit

The revised priority sector lending (PSL) norms, announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday and aimed at improving credit flow to sectors like housing and clean energy, among others, will provide relief to some major banks, including HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, Federal Bank, and IndusInd Bank, to meet the targets organically.

The revised norms will come into effect from April 1, 2025.

The PSL guidelines increased several loan limits, including those for housing loans; broadened the purposes based on which loans may be classified under renewable energy; expanded the list of eligible borrowers under the category of