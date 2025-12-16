RBI to step in only if rupee volatility spikes: Axis Bank's Mishra

The domestic currency’s sharp depreciation against the US dollar in the last few weeks does not pose a fundamental concern, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will step in to contain volatility only if depreciation accelerates beyond a tolerable pace, said Neelkanth Mishra, chief economist at Axis Bank and head of global research at Axis Capital.

Mishra is also a part-time member of the Prime Minister’s economic advisory council.

The rupee breached 91 against the US dollar on Tuesday, and it has touched new lows for the last four consecutive sessions.

Mishra said that the rupee is expected to