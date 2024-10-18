SBI to outsource running of 40% of onsite ATMs, marking largest such order

State Bank of India (SBI) is planning to outsource the maintenance of 10,000 of its on-site automated teller machines (ATMs).

Sources in the ATM vendor and cash logistics industry said the transaction will be the largest of its kind, and the bank is expected to float a request for proposal (RFP) in 45 days.

SBI has around 25,000 on-site ATMs, and the RFP – on execution – will mean 40 per cent of such machines will be maintained by external agencies. The bank's total ATM base – onsite and off-site – stood at 63,580 in FY24.

SBI