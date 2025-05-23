Friday, May 23, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Section 54F exemption: Observe timelines for selling asset, buying another

Section 54F exemption: Observe timelines for selling asset, buying another

Recent judgement emphasises that co-ownership of multiple floors in the same building does not disqualify taxpayer for this exemption under Section 54F

tax
Premium

Section 54F benefits are available only to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs). Companies, firms and other entities are not eligible.

Sanjeev Sinha
5 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court recently upheld Lata Goel’s claim for a ₹90 crore exemption under Section 54F of the Income Tax Act for assessment year 2011–12. The exemption was against capital gains from the sale of FIITJEE Ltd shares, which she reinvested in purchasing a new residential house. The assessing officer (AO) opposed the claim, citing ownership of more than one residential property.
 
The AO relied on South Delhi Municipal Corporation records indicating Goel co-owned the basement and second floor of a property in Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, to argue that this disqualified her from being eligible for Section 54F.
Topics : Income tax Personal Finance tax

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon