Sidbi signs MoU with HDFC Bank to offer financial solutions to MSMEs

State-owned Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HDFC Bank for providing financial solutions to MSMEs.

Under the MoU, SIDBI and HDFC Bank will work together to provide complete financial product and services to the customers under Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The MoU will facilitate providing complete financial solutions to MSMEs in a seamless manner.

This arrangement will enable MSMEs to avail financial products and services of both the banks.

Both banks will endeavour to bring more MSMEs in financial ecosystems through the arrangement.

Also Read HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts HDFC Bank Q3: PAT may grow up to 20% YoY; margin, asset quality seen steady HDFC twins sink as Street fears MSCI blow may trigger $200 mn outflow Multi-asset funds: Diversified portfolio ensures smoother experience Course5 Intelligence announces second close of $53 million funding round 75% of Indian businesses will increase investment on data streaming: Report RBI not to remove its finger from repo rate pause button: Experts RBI's efforts to drain liquidity signal its intent to quash inflation