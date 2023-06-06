close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

RBI's efforts to drain liquidity signal its intent to quash inflation

The RBI drained 508.7 billion rupees from the banking system on June 2 through a 14-day reverse repo auction, and it removed another Rs 666.4 billion via a four-day operation on June 5

Bloomberg
Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 2:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Subhadip Sircar

The Reserve Bank of India intensified its operations to remove cash from the banking system, showing it wants to keep liquidity tight to rein in inflation.
The central bank said Tuesday it will drain 750 billion rupees ($9.1 billion) from the banking system via a reverse repo auction. That was after it drained a combined 1.2 trillion rupees over two previous occasions this month. 

The central bank’s actions suggest it doesn’t want to ease up in its fight against inflation until price gains are firmly under control. Even though inflation has eased in recent months, it still remains above the 4% mid-point of the central bank’s target range.
“The reverse repo announcement is in line with RBI’s stated stance of withdrawal of accommodation,” said Naveen Singh, head of trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. “There will be be no slack until the job is finished on the inflation target.”
chart

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Microfinance grows by nearly 10 times in 10 years to cross Rs 5 trn mark

NBFC loan sanctions up 2% YoY in Q4, rises in investment sector: Report

RBI may set cutoff yield on 10-yr state bonds in 7.32%-7.35% band: Poll

Centre directs banks to ensure nominees for all accounts and lockers

Bankers await signs on RBI's liquidity approach amid persisting disconnect

The central bank’s efforts to remove short-term funds from the system comes amid a jump in excess banking cash after the withdrawal of high-value banking notes and a dividend payout by the RBI to the government. The RBI’s foreign-exchange operations, where it buys dollars to soak up foreign inflows, may also be adding to liquidity.
The RBI will maintain adequate liquidity in the banking system, Governor Shaktikanta Das said last month, without specifying any amount.

The RBI drained 508.7 billion rupees from the banking system on June 2 through a 14-day reverse repo auction, and it removed another 666.4 billion rupees via a four-day operation on June 5. 
“The markets will focus more on the RBI’s commentary on liquidity, with durable liquidity having increased sharply,” said Suvodeep Rakshit, a senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities. 

Topics : Inflation RBI Liquidity

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Microfinance grows by nearly 10 times in 10 years to cross Rs 5 trn mark

rupee, loan, indian rupee
13 min read

e-Rupi to wearables: How 50% of all transactions will be digital in 3 years

UPI QR Code
3 min read

NBFC loan sanctions up 2% YoY in Q4, rises in investment sector: Report

rupee, loan, indian rupee
2 min read

RBI may set cutoff yield on 10-yr state bonds in 7.32%-7.35% band: Poll

RBI
1 min read

Explained: How to claim HRA if you are living with your parents

Home Loan
7 min read

Most Popular

How to avoid TCS when your child goes abroad for higher education

Education, study material
9 min read

Explained: How to claim HRA if you are living with your parents

Home Loan
7 min read

Did you know? Bank's liability is 100 times annual rent of a locker

bank locker, bank accounts
4 min read

RBI Governor launches financial inclusion dashboard 'Antardrishti'

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh

Odisha train crash
10 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon