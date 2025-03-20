Single-day FII debt inflows highest in a year; FAR flows near Rs 3 trillion

As prospects of another interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India brightening with soften inflation print, foreign portfolio investment in the debt segment hit highest in almost an year on a single day, with investors pumping in Rs 3,052 crore on Wednesday, according to National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) data. FPI inflows in debt in March so far was Rs 8497 crore, highest since August 2024.

On April 1, 2024, foreign investors had purchased Rs. 4,723 crore worth of domestic securities.

Moreover, total foreign portfolio investment in Indian government securities designated under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) reached