Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 09:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Single-day FII debt inflows highest in a year; FAR flows near Rs 3 trillion

Single-day FII debt inflows highest in a year; FAR flows near Rs 3 trillion

Moreover, total foreign portfolio investment in Indian government securities designated under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) reached Rs. 2.96 trillion as of Thursday

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have stepped up buying in the equity market in August, deploying a net Rs 48,347 crore, the highest in three months. The surge in DII inflows came amid softening of foreign institutional investor (FII) investm
Premium

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As prospects of another interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India brightening with soften inflation print, foreign portfolio investment in the debt segment hit highest in almost an year on a single day, with investors pumping in Rs 3,052 crore on Wednesday, according to National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) data. FPI inflows in debt in March so far was Rs 8497 crore, highest since August 2024.
 
On April 1, 2024, foreign investors had purchased Rs. 4,723 crore worth of domestic securities.
 
Moreover, total foreign portfolio investment in Indian government securities designated under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) reached
Topics : FIIs RBI Markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon