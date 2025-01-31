Stress in MFIs, MSME space should stabilise in coming months: Experts

How challenging is it to serve the last mile?

Shachindra: Generally, it is said that NBFCs have better last-mile reach. Actually, it

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have emerged as a preferred option for numerous underserved sectors, particularly small businesses and households, because these players are in areas where traditional banks could not go. At a panel discussion of the Business Standard Insight Summit 2024 titled ‘Reaching the last mile’, heads of emerging NBFCs –, vice-chairman and managing director (MD) of U GRO Capital; and, founder and MD of IIFL Samasta, discussed various issues. Edited excerpts: