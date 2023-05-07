close

The rise of micro-ATMs in semi-urban and rural areas: How do they work?

These easy to deploy, cost-effective devices that are akin to a point-of-sale terminal have mushroomed in India's semi-urban and rural areas

Raghu Mohan
Micro ATMs
4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 7:27 PM IST
The number of micro-ATMs increased to 15.59 million in February this year, up by 83.19 per cent from a year ago, with the value of transactions at Rs 25,483 crore, up by 2.3 per cent — underscoring that cash is still a much-preferred medium of exchange.
 
Micro-ATMs are devices that are akin to point-of-sale terminals, and are used by business correspondents (BCs) of banks to authenticate customers’ transactions.  The basic transaction types are deposits, withdrawals, fund transfers, balance enquiries and mini-statements. 
 
How do they work? Assume you want Rs 2,000 in cash from a BC (a kirana store, or any merchant outlet can be a BC). You simply swipe your debit card and the amount is handed to you from the store’s cash till. Simultaneously, while the cash is now with you, an equal amount would be credited to the store’s bank account. And if this happens to be a savings account, it starts to earn i
micro ATMs Aadhaar e-KYC cash transaction

First Published: May 07 2023 | 7:27 PM IST

Business Standard
