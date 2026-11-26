The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet next week, with market participants expecting the central bank to hike the repo rate further.

The weighted average call rate (WACR), the operating target of monetary policy, rose to 5.76 per cent on Wednesday, breaching the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate of 5.75 per cent, against 5.73 per cent in the previous session. The banking system was in a liquidity deficit of ₹32,216 crore on Wednesday, according to the latest RBI data.

The tightening has been particularly visible in short-term market rates. The three-month CD rate has risen by around 100 basis points since the first week of October to 7.5-7.6 per cent, while the one-year rate has increased by around 51 basis points to 8.1 per cent.

With another rate hike on the cards, Certificate of Deposit (CD) issuances surged to ₹76,354 crore in the first fortnight of November, following ₹97,382 crore in October, and ₹1.15 trillion in September.

According to Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincap LLP, short-term money market rates are witnessing a sustained upward movement, with tightening marginal banking system liquidity adding to the pressure.

“The RBI has been conducting successive Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auctions to inject short-term liquidity into the banking system. While aggregate durable liquidity remains in surplus, the need for repeated liquidity operations indicates that liquidity is becoming tighter at the margin. This is putting upward pressure on short-term money market rates, particularly as banks compete for deposits and market borrowings,” Srinivasan said.

The cut-off rate — at which banks borrow funds from RBI — for the first VRR auction on Thursday was 5.68 per cent, way above the policy rate of 5.5 per cent. The cut-off for the second such auction fell to 5.51 per cent.

Government cash balances have also contributed to the tightness, with slower government spending limiting the flow of funds into the banking system. According to market participants, the government cash balance currently stands at ₹5.6 trillion.

Market participants expect the RBI to consider liquidity infusion measures, particularly open market purchases of government securities (OMOs) and foreign exchange swaps, at the upcoming policy meeting.

“Liquidity has been very tight for almost a month now for various reasons. We are expecting OMOs at this point. Foreign exchange swaps could also be an option as they would help inject rupee liquidity, while allowing the RBI to manage appreciation pressures on the domestic currency. The RBI might announce some measures at the policy,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

The movement in overnight rates suggests that the effective tightening in financial conditions has been sharper than the 25 basis points. The WACR, which had largely remained close to the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate when liquidity was in surplus, has moved towards the upper end of the policy corridor, around the MSF rate.

“When the operative rate moves from the SDF to the MSF, that itself gives a 75 basis point uptick. The 25 basis point increase is on account of the repo rate hike, while the other 50 basis points is due to tighter liquidity conditions,” said V R C Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank.

Market participants said banks have become more cautious about deploying surplus funds in the call money market and are instead maintaining precautionary buffers to meet the higher daily cash reserve ratio (CRR) requirement. The minimum daily CRR maintenance requirement was raised from 90 per cent to 99 per cent, reducing banks' flexibility to manage their cash positions through the fortnight.