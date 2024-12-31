Transforming EPFO: Can it pivot into a user-friendly organisation?

In Februray, K P Sivaraman, who was a retired employee and was suffering from cancer, committed suicide in the Kochi office of the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) after his nine-year-old claim for final settlement kept getting rejected because of a mismatch in the identification details in his provident fund records and his official documents.

With nearly 78 million contributing members and an investible corpus of about Rs 25 trillion, EPFO is one of the largest social security organisations in the world. However, it has been struggling to provide efficient customer service. With the launch of the three new employment linked