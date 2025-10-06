Monday, October 06, 2025 | 12:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Unclear guidelines hold back growth of credit line on UPI since launch

Unclear guidelines hold back growth of credit line on UPI since launch

Industry sources in the know added that more clarity was required in terms of reporting the use of credit line on UPI to credit bureaus in the country.

Industry participants added that further clarity is required on reporting the use of CLOU to credit bureaus in India.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Nearly two years after its launch, the credit line on UPI (CLOU) product continues to see limited adoption, as banks and fintech companies remain uncertain about its treatment and reporting requirements, according to multiple industry sources.
 
A key point of confusion is whether the product should be classified and reported as a credit card or a personal loan, each governed by different Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines and compliance obligations.
 
Estimates suggest that the CLOU clocked around ₹500 crore in value per month last year. That figure may have declined this year after a major private sector lender paused
