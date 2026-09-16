MDR on UPI payments face 18% GST; registered biz can claim input tax credit

Top executives with payments companies said most large businesses already handle a similar model for debit and credit cards, allowing them to claim it back as ITC.

A 0.4 per cent UPI MDR, which was notified on Tuesday, is applicable to person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions over ₹2,000.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) clarification of the MDR said, "Above rates are exclusive of GST as applicable from time to time..."

“Businesses liable to pay MDR on applicable UPI transactions would also bear GST at 18 per cent on the MDR charged by the payment service provider, irrespective of whether the business itself is registered under GST. While both amounts would initially be borne by the business, eligible GST-registered businesses could claim ITC for the GST component, subject to the prescribed conditions. Such credit would not be available to composition taxpayers or businesses to the extent the charges relate to exempt supplies,” said Ikesh Nagpal, lead–indirect tax, AKM Global.

According to the NPCI, small vendors categorised as P2PM (person-to-person-merchant), or those whose monthly revenue is less than ₹1 lakh, are exempt from paying UPI MDR.

“The stipulated MDR of 0.4 per cent should be inclusive of GST at 18 per cent, which means the estimated GST collection could be approximately ₹2,000 crore annually for the government. Consequently, a portion of the fiscal support currently extended to the ecosystem could effectively be recovered through increased tax collections,” said Niren Shethia, partner, PW & Co LLP.

To illustrate, an eligible payment of ₹10,000 will attract an MDR of ₹40 exclusive of GST. Once the tax is introduced, an additional charge of ₹7.2 will be applicable on the MDR, making the effective cost to the merchant at ₹47.2.