UPI outages: NPCI, banks working on durable solution to plug gaps

UPI outages: NPCI, banks working on durable solution to plug gaps

The current challenge stems from the extremely high frequency of transaction status API calls

In recent weeks, the UPI system faced outages on March 26, March 31, April 2, and now April 12

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

A string of outages in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has brought the real-time payment system developer National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and member banks together in search of a lasting solution to the repeated glitches.
 
The NPCI is likely to come up with a monitoring mechanism to track transaction status API (application programming interface) calls, in consultation with major payment service provider (PSP) banks, to prevent any misuse within the ecosystem, according to people aware of the matter.
 
APIs -- an essential set of protocols and tools -- enable secure data exchanges between banking systems and the UPI
Topics : NPCI Unified Payments Interface National Payments Corporation of India Indian Banks UPI transactions

