UPI outages: NPCI, banks working on durable solution to plug gaps

A string of outages in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has brought the real-time payment system developer National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and member banks together in search of a lasting solution to the repeated glitches.

The NPCI is likely to come up with a monitoring mechanism to track transaction status API (application programming interface) calls, in consultation with major payment service provider (PSP) banks, to prevent any misuse within the ecosystem, according to people aware of the matter.

APIs -- an essential set of protocols and tools -- enable secure data exchanges between banking systems and the UPI