UPI outages lasted 282 minutes across two incidents in 2022, 2025

This copy has been updated as NPCI has updated the number on its website. India’s real-time payments system Unified Payments Interface (UPI) faced a fourth outage in more than two weeks on April 12, 2025. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) attributed transaction failures to ‘intermittent technical issues’.

Cumulatively, UPI was down for 282 minutes across two partial and intermittent incidents, NPCI data shows. These included one in January 2022 which lasted 187 minutes and the other in March 2025 lasting for 95 minutes.

