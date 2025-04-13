Monday, April 14, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UPI outages lasted 282 minutes across two incidents in 2022, 2025

The first of a two-part series on the UPI downtime raises questions around duopoly of the platform

Unified Payments Interface, UPI
Premium

However, the uptime for UPI—the duration during which transaction services remain fully functional—has consistently exceeded 99 per cent each month, indicating a high rate of functionality of the payments system

Ajinkya Kawale
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

This copy has been updated as NPCI has updated the number on its website.
  India’s real-time payments system Unified Payments Interface (UPI) faced a fourth outage in more than two weeks on April 12, 2025. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) attributed transaction failures to ‘intermittent technical issues’.
 
Cumulatively, UPI was down for 282 minutes across two partial and intermittent incidents, NPCI data shows.  These included one in January 2022 which lasted 187 minutes and the other in March 2025 lasting for 95 minutes.
 
NPCI has attributed the transaction failures to “intermittent technical issues”.
 
“We regret the inconvenience
Topics : UPI transactions NPCI Online payments

