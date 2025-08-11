Monday, August 11, 2025 | 12:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / UPI's top checkout by volume in July: The grocery aisle dominates

NPCI uploads new data points on UPI from time to time. One of the reasons to do that is to provide an ecosystem-level overview to all ecosystem participants, including banks and fintechs

Unified Payments Interface, UPI
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Grocery stores and supermarkets recorded the highest over three billion Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions worth ₹64,881.98 crore in July, accounting for nearly a quarter of all UPI peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions by volume, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data. 
This is the first time the payments body has released such detailed category-wise numbers. 
Moreover, debt collection agencies topped the charts by value, recovering ₹93,857 crore through 161.36 million transactions, showcasing new use cases of the real-time payments system, data reviewed by Business Standard showed. 
Topics : UPI transactions Grocery shop grocery retail UPI 2.0
