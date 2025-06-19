Yes Bank CEO gets six-month extension as SMBC prepares to take charge

A six-month extension granted to Prashant Kumar, the current managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of Yes Bank, is aimed at providing flexibility to the incoming shareholder, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), to decide on the bank’s leadership once the ownership transition is complete. Industry insiders said this move would enable the new promoter to shape the bank’s strategic direction going forward.

Earlier this month, the private sector lender disclosed to the exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had approved a six-month extension to Kumar, effective October 6. The bank, however, did not specify how