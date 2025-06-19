Friday, June 20, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Yes Bank extends CEO's tenure by 6 months: Move to help SMBC steer strategy

Yes Bank extends CEO's tenure by 6 months: Move to help SMBC steer strategy

Kumar has led the bank since its reconstruction in March 2020. He was first appointed the bank's administrator and later made the MD & CEO

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo
premium

Kumar received his first extension as Yes Bank MD & CEO in October 2022 for a three-year period

Subrata Panda
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The six-month extension given to Yes Bank chief Prashant Kumar aims to give incoming shareholder, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), room to decide the lender's leadership and strategy once the ownership changes, said industry insiders.
 
The private-sector lender last week told exchanges the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had approved Kumar’s extension as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) till October 6. However, Yes Bank did not say how long an extension it had sought for Kumar.
 
Kumar has led the bank since its reconstruction in March 2020. He was first appointed the bank’s administrator and later made
Topics : YES Bank Banks Banking Industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon