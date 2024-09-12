A place of your own: How to decide about buying a home in a big city

Tenants in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and other key cities would typically rent nine times before purchasing a home about a decade back. Today, the younger generation is opting to buy after renting only four-five times, according to NoBroker, a no-brokerage property site.

In Bengaluru, the median age of first-time home buyers has dropped from 42 to 34 in just three years, with millennials and Gen Z preferring homeownership over renting.

Home shift

One reason for this trend is rising rentals. “With rent surging by over 30 per cent in many major cities over the