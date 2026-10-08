Aadhaar name change rules revised: Documents needed and changes allowed

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has revised the procedure for updating names in Aadhaar, bringing various corrections and changes under a clearer set of rules. The revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), uploaded by UIDAI on September 18, replaces the earlier name update process under the exception-handling mechanism.

For Aadhaar holders, the distinction is between a minor correction and a major change of name. A spelling correction, change in the order of names or addition or deletion of a surname can be handled differently from a complete change of identity, for which a Gazette notification is required.

The revised process also specifies documents for cases such as a surname change after marriage or divorce, correction of a data entry mistake and removal of terms such as “urf” or “alias”.

What counts as a minor name change

UIDAI's revised procedure covers several changes where the person's identity remains substantially the same. These include:

Expanding an abbreviation in the name

Abbreviating a name to initials

Adding or removing a middle name

Adding or removing a last name

Changing the sequence of the name

Making a minor English spelling correction where the name remains phonetically similar

For such changes, the relevant Proof of Identity (PoI) is required. For a child whose name is being updated through a Head of Family-based process, the applicable PoI or Proof of Relationship (PoR) may be required.

The updated Aadhaar name will follow the spelling, sequence and abbreviation appearing in the document submitted for the change.

What if UIDAI entered your name incorrectly?

A separate process applies where the name on the document submitted during enrolment or an earlier update was correct, but the name was entered incorrectly in Aadhaar.

For an adult, UIDAI requires an affidavit in the prescribed format along with the applicable PoI or PoR.

For a minor, the prescribed affidavit for minors has to be submitted along with the applicable PoI or PoR.

This distinction is important because a data entry error is different from a person subsequently deciding to change their name.

Name change after marriage or divorce

The revised SOP also covers a change in a woman's surname following marriage or divorce.

In such cases, the prescribed affidavit and applicable PoI have to be submitted. This means a surname change is not treated in the same way as a complete change of identity.

UIDAI has also specified procedures for a name change following a change of gender. The applicable PoI has to be submitted for such requests.

Some corrections do not need documents

Not every name correction requires supporting documents.

The SOP provides for certain formatting-related corrections, including the removal of randomly occurring capital letters in a name and the removal of dots. These corrections can be made without documents under the specified procedure.

UIDAI also does not permit certain additions in an Aadhaar name. These include aliases or “urf”, prefixes, military ranks, designations, service details and awards or decorations. Dots and other special characters are also not permitted in the Aadhaar name.

Where “urf” or “alias” is part of the name already recorded in Aadhaar, its removal requires the prescribed affidavit along with the applicable PoI.

Complete name change needs Gazette notification

The most significant difference is for a major name change.

Where the proposed change amounts to a complete change of name or a change in the identity of the Aadhaar holder, the request cannot be processed merely on the basis of an ordinary identity document.

The applicable PoI must be accompanied by a Gazette notification relating to the name change. UIDAI will also verify the genuineness of the documents submitted, including identity or relationship proofs, affidavits and Gazette notifications wherever applicable.

This makes the supporting evidence particularly important for people seeking a substantial change in their Aadhaar name.

What Aadhaar holders should check before applying

The revised procedure means applicants should first identify what kind of change they are seeking rather than treating every name correction as the same request.

Before visiting an Aadhaar update centre, check:

Whether the change is a minor correction or a major name change

Whether the change is due to marriage, divorce or another specific circumstance

Whether the request is to correct a UIDAI data entry error

Which PoI or PoR applies to the particular case

Whether an affidavit or Gazette notification is required

UIDAI's circulars page lists the revised SOP as a document uploaded on September 18, 2026. The revised framework therefore makes the nature of the name change the starting point for deciding what evidence an Aadhaar holder needs to provide.