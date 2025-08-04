Monday, August 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Active vs passive funds: Choose passive for core, active for satellite

Active vs passive funds: Choose passive for core, active for satellite

Active funds can outperform, but also carry the risk of underperformance

Mutual Funda
premium

Higher expense ratios compared to passive funds can erode returns, while switching due to underperformance can trigger capital gains tax. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Himali Patel
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mutual fund (MF) houses have launched over 100 passive funds in 2025, far surpassing active fund launches. Passive funds now account for around 17 per cent of total assets under management. With Jio BlackRock MF entering the space—five of its new fund offers (NFOs) opening for subscription on Tuesday (August 5)—the passive segment is set to get a boost.
 
Active Funds Can Deliver Alpha…
 
Experienced fund managers can capitalise on market opportunities. “Fund managers can move in and out of sectors, stocks, or themes based on market opportunities,” says Abhishek Tiwari, executive director and chief business officer, PGIM India Asset
Topics : Stock Market Mutual Funds Markets Investment
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon