Business Standard
As gold goes up and up, consider profit-taking and rebalance portfolio

Opt for a gold exchange-traded fund or a fund having low expense ratio, say experts

Indians are putting their money into markets, not gold. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
High gold prices have dented consumer demand in India. (File photo)

Bindisha Sarang Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Gold is shining and how. It is up 18.7 per cent year-to-date and was selling at Rs 73,183 for 10 grams on April 18 in Indian cities. Gold will peak at $3,000 an ounce in six to 18 months, according to a forecast by Citi Research. 

Outlook

Gold’s performance as an asset is shaped by geopolitics. "Currently, with geopolitical tensions looming around, the yellow metal is anticipated to gain further in the coming days with near-term targets of Rs 73,200 and Rs 75,300 levels," said Vaishali Parekh, vice-president for technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher. 

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

