As gold goes up and up, consider profit-taking and rebalance portfolio

Gold is shining and how. It is up 18.7 per cent year-to-date and was selling at Rs 73,183 for 10 grams on April 18 in Indian cities. Gold will peak at $3,000 an ounce in six to 18 months, according to a forecast by Citi Research.
Outlook
Gold’s performance as an asset is shaped by geopolitics. "Currently, with geopolitical tensions looming around, the yellow metal is anticipated to gain further in the coming days with near-term targets of Rs 73,200 and Rs 75,300 levels," said Vaishali Parekh, vice-president for technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher.
