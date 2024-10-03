Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / As housing prices surge in top cities, there are ways to strike a good deal

As housing prices surge in top cities, there are ways to strike a good deal

Expensive property may force you to make some compromises but make sure you don't sacrifice the essentials

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The residential real estate market in India is witnessing a bull run. Average residential property prices in the top seven cities have increased 46 per cent between Q3 2021 and Q3 2024, according to data from real estate consultancy ANAROCK. The rise was particularly steep over the past year, with average prices surging by 23 per cent.

Factors driving price increase

 “The price growth is mainly due to an increase in the prices of construction raw materials and an overall rise in demand,” says Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, ANAROCK Group.

Income growth has been steady for three
Topics : property market Real Estate Housing prices

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon