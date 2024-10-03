As housing prices surge in top cities, there are ways to strike a good deal

The residential real estate market in India is witnessing a bull run. Average residential property prices in the top seven cities have increased 46 per cent between Q3 2021 and Q3 2024, according to data from real estate consultancy ANAROCK. The rise was particularly steep over the past year, with average prices surging by 23 per cent.

Factors driving price increase

“The price growth is mainly due to an increase in the prices of construction raw materials and an overall rise in demand,” says Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, ANAROCK Group.

Income growth has been steady for three